Balochistan [Pakistan] February 13 (ANI): The Baloch Women Forum has strongly denounced the recent spike in "state-sponsored terrorism, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances" in Balochistan, especially in the Makran region.

The group has demanded immediate international intervention and has referred to these acts as part of a continuing genocide campaign against the Baloch people, The Balochistan Post (TBP) reported.

Also Read | Taiwan Gas Explosion: Blast at Food Court in Taichung City Kills 4 People and Leaves 8 Hospitalised (Watch Videos).

The Baloch Women Forum issued a statement highlighting several recent events that show the serious human rights abuses taking place in Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Sharif Zakir, a renowned scholar and educator, has endured numerous attacks and harassment. The recent abduction of his son and cousin demonstrates the state's flagrant contempt for civilian safety and human rights, The Balochistan Post reported.

Also Read | Chevron Layoffs: US-Based Energy Giant To Cut 20% of Global Workforce by 2026 To Save Up To Save Cost, Improve Efficiency and Competitiveness.

The Balochistan Post further reported that Hayat Sabzal was forcibly disappeared by security personnel in Turbat on July 3, 2024. On February 11, 2025, his mutilated body was found in Panjgoor.

On February 4, 2025, Allah Dad, a young and accomplished Baloch scholar, was targeted and slain in Turbat. TBP reported following Allah Dad, eleven Baloch youths from Pasni and Kulanch (Chakkuli) were forcibly abducted, contributing to the region's constantly expanding list of missing people.

Asma Bibi, a young Baloch woman, was forcibly abducted from her home by local state forces, and her family members were brutally beaten. Following protests and public outcry, which included road closures around Balochistan, officials were forced to deliver a video statement. The offenders are still unpunished, TBP reported.

The systematic targeting of Baloch intellectuals, scholars, and youth has been fiercely denounced by the Baloch Women Forum, which claims that these measures are part of a larger attempt to stifle Baloch's identity and resistance. Human rights organizations and the international community have been urged by the forum to act swiftly and effectively to stop these atrocities.

TBP reiterated that the group emphasized the pressing need for accountability, victim justice, and an end to the impunity of those who commit crimes. The international community's silence is still a serious problem despite several requests. The Baloch Women Forum has reaffirmed its call for international action to stop additional abuses of human rights and guarantee justice for the oppressed Baloch people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)