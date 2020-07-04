Islamabad [Pakistan], July 4 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister SM Qureshi, who on Friday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus, was moved to military hospital in Rawalpindi, according to media reports.

Geo News citing sources, reported that Qureshi has been moved to military hospital in Rawalpindi.

Also Read | IAF's Su-30 MKI And Mig-29 Fighter Aircraft Carry Out Air Operations at Forward Airbase Near Indo-Sino Border: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan have risen to 2,25,283 while the fatalities related to the deadly virus in the country stand at 4,619.

According to latest figures available on Dawn, 125,094 people have recovered. So far Sindh has reported 90,721 cases of coronavirus while 80,297 cases have been recorded in Punjab so far.

Also Read | Fourth of July 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Donald Trump on US Independence Day, Says 'As Largest Democracies We Cherish Freedom'.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had on Friday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and said he will carry on his duties from home.

"This afternoon, I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for COVID-19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers," Qureshi said in a tweet.

According to a Dawn report several politicians, including members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have been diagnosed with the virus over the past few months as the infection continues to spread in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)