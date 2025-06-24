Islamabad, Jun 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia with envoys from Saudi Arabia and Qatar even as Pakistan on Tuesday expressed deep concern and alarm at the serious escalation in the security situation in West Asia.

Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering solidarity with “the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia,” and said, in a social media post, that he met Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al Malkiy and discussed the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia.

Also Read | Major Disaster To Hit on July 5? 'New Baba Vanga' Ryo Tatsuki Predicts Mega-Tsunami, Chilling Prediction Sparks Panic.

“Pakistan will continue to work closely with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy,” the prime minister wrote on X.

In another post on X, the Prime Minister said he also met with Ambassador of Qatar Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, during which he expressed solidarity with the Amir and the people of Qatar following the attack on the US military base the previous night.

Also Read | Donald Trump Loses Cool After Israel and Iran Violate Ceasefire, Says 'They Don't Know What the F*ck They're Doing'; US President's Angry Reaction Goes Viral (Video).

“Pakistan has always advocated for dialogue and diplomacy as the only path to lasting peace in the Middle East,” he wrote, adding that Pakistan prays for the safety and security of our Qatari brothers and sisters, and the entire region.

Separately, Foreign Office in a statement said Pakistan expresses its deep concern and alarm at the serious escalation in the security situation in the region as a result of attacks against USA's Al Udeid Air base in Qatar.

“We strongly condemn the recent violations of the principle of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. We urge adherence to fundamental principles of international law and call for exercise of restraint by all sides,” it stated.

Pakistan also reiterated its call for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all conflicts, and urged immediate steps for de-escalation.

Tehran on Monday launched missiles at the US forces at Qatar's Al Udeid air base after US President Donald Trump ordered bombing of three nuclear sites in Iran.

On Tuesday, the truce that Trump had proposed between Iran and Israel was uncertain after Jerusalem claimed that Tehran launched missiles into its airspace, a short while after the ceasefire went into effect.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan's top security body the National Security Committee had raised concerns at the possibility of further escalation in Israel-Iran conflict after US strikes in Iran and expressed regret that these attacks coincided with a constructive negotiation process between Tehran and Washington.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)