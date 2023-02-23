Islamabad [Pakistan], February 23 (ANI): After recovering three bodies from a well in the Barkhan area of Balochistan, Pakistani police raided the houses of Provincial Minister for Construction and Communications Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran in connection with the case, Geo News reported.

The discovery of three bodies late on Monday night is said to be the wife and two sons of one Khan Muhammad Marri.

Also Read | Russia Denies Plan to Test New Missile off South Africa.

As per the police, the police searched all parts of the house including the guest room. The police spokesperson also said that the roads leading to Khetran's house in Quetta's Patel Bagh had been sealed, adding that the raid was carried out to recover Khan Muhammad Marri's five children.

"These are the bodies of my wife and two sons who were kept in a private jail in Haji Kot for the last four years," Marri said, identifying them as his 40-year-old wife Granaz, and sons Muhammad Anwar (22) and Abdul Qadir (15).

Also Read | Pakistan: Over 60 Workers of Imran Khan's Party Arrested During 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' in Lahore.

Marri, who was once employed as a security guard with a provincial minister, alleged that his wife and sons were being held in the private jail of Sardar Khetran, adding that five more of his children, including his 13-year-old daughter, are still languishing there, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased and Marri tribesmen held a sit-in in the provincial capital against the murders, saying that the minister should be arrested and a judicial inquiry should be conducted into the matter.

Rallies were also carried out in different areas of the province to protest the murder, reported Geo News.

On the other hand, Balochistan Bar Council boycotted court proceedings today as a protest against the murders. A member of the bar council, Rahib Buledi, said that the lawyers will not appear in the courts today.

Moreover, a tribal council has been convened to discuss the Barkhan incident today at 5 pm by Senator Prince Agha Umar Ahmedzai at the Aiwan-e-Qalat in Quetta.

A spokesperson of the Aiwan-e-Qalat said that the heads of Baloch and Pashtun tribes would participate in the council, according to Geo News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)