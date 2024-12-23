Gwadar [Pakistan], December 23 (ANI): Normal life in Gwadar remains severely impacted as workers and supporters of the All Parties Alliance continued their sit-in at Marine Drive for over a week. The protesters are demanding the reopening of the Iranian border for trade in oil and other goods, which has been shut for several months, as per Dawn.

Dawn's report indicates that protest leaders emphasised that border trade is the main source of livelihood for Gwadar's residents, many of whom have lost their jobs due to the extended closure. They criticised the introduction of a token system at the Kantani Hor border, calling it a significant barrier to trade that has worsened unemployment in the region. The protesters have called for the immediate removal of the token system and the restoration of unrestricted border trade.

Also Read | US President-Elect Donald Trump Threatens 'New Administration Will Try To Regain Control of Panama Canal', Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino Balks at Suggestion.

As per reports by Dawn, the protesters pointed out the dire state of essential services in Gwadar, a city central to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. They condemned the lack of electricity and clean water, calling the situation an injustice to the local population. The protesters also accused the Pakistan Coast Guard of blocking oil trade vehicles owned by locals at the Talaar checkpoint, leaving them stranded on highways for weeks. They claimed these restrictions are worsening the area's economic and social conditions, driving many into extreme hardship.

Rehmat Saleh Baloch, a central leader of the National Party, expressed support for the sit-in and criticised government policies that have deprived the Makran division--comprising Turbat, Gwadar, Panjgur, and other areas of their livelihoods. He accused the authorities of causing a financial crisis by imposing restrictions on border trade and limiting the movement of goods and vehicles, as per Dawn.

Also Read | Bangladesh Officially Requests India To Send Former PM Sheikh Hasina Back To Face Trial.

Baloch stated that the restrictions on trade with Iran have plunged the region into economic turmoil. He further noted that vehicles from Panjgur are being denied entry into Turbat and Gwadar. He urged the government to reopen the border and lift trade restrictions, allowing locals to resume their livelihoods.

The protesters have vowed to continue their sit-in until their demands are met, including the reopening of the Iranian border, the removal of the token system, and solutions to the chronic issues of electricity shortages and lack of drinking water in Gwadar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)