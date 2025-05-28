Karachi, May 28 (PTI) Pakistani security forces on Wednesday killed four militants belonging to a banned separatist outfit in Musakhel district of the restive Balochistan province.

A security official said that the four militants were involved in carrying out attacks on buses and abducting passengers from other provinces at Rarra Sham highway when security forces challenged them.

He said the four militants were killed while trying to escape into the mountains.

“These four militants were behind many highway attacks in the area and another search operation is now on to apprehend more suspected militants,” he said.

The presence and growing attacks by separatist groups led by the Balochistan Liberation Army remain a big challenge for security forces in the province.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terror incidents since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

