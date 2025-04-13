Islamabad, Apr 13 (PTI) Pakistan sought to deepen ties with the United States by proposing to enhance collaboration and cooperation in several key areas as an American Congressional delegation visited the country amidst the row over new tariffs.

US Congressional Delegation, led by Representative Jack Bergman and including Representatives Thomas Richard Suozzi and Jonathan L Jackson, along with other senior US officials met Minister for Planning, Development Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday.

The meeting focused on strengthening Pakistan-US bilateral relations, particularly in the realm of development cooperation and future collaboration across various sectors, a statement said.

The minister said on the occasion that in the realities of new geopolitics, there is a need to establish a new equilibrium in Pak-US relations based on the ground realities, mutual trust and development-focused partnership.

A strong partnership between both countries contributes significantly to regional stability and global peace, especially in a volatile global environment, he noted.

Iqbal highlighted the need to have an understanding of Pakistan's socioeconomic challenges in the aftermath of the two US-led wars in the region.

In the agricultural sector, the minister noted the success of the Green Revolution in the 1960s, made possible through US support, which helped Pakistan achieve food security by introducing high-yield wheat varieties. He called for a "Green Revolution 2.0" in the face of climate change, advocating for smart and climate-resilient agriculture through technology transfer and joint ventures.

He also briefed the delegation about the burden of over 3.5 million refugees for over three decades, the importance of the Fulbright Scholarship Program, and also referred to the 2022 devastating floods which caused an economic loss of over USD 30 billion.

The minister stressed the need to establish a new foundation in bilateral ties focused on development, especially in education, energy, climate change, infrastructure, and information technology.

He proposed more cooperation in the education sector, urging the importance of the "Pak-US Knowledge Corridor" and the establishment of campuses of top-tier American universities in Pakistan. He also urged for collaboration in climate resilience and disaster preparedness.

The US delegation stressed the need to engage the private sector to unlock investment opportunities and build investor confidence.

The congressional delegation came as Pakistan was struggling to offset the impact of new US tariffs with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that a high-level delegation would be sent to the US to tackle the issue. The Trump administration imposed a 29 per cent tariff on Pakistan.

However, the country has ruled out any retaliatory tariffs to counter the impact of the US move.

