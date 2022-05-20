Islamabad, May 20 (PTI) Pakistan on Friday vowed to eliminate the terrorism threat and bring complete peace in the country, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO).

Addressing a media briefing here, FO spokesperson Asif Iftikhar said that terrorism was a common threat for the entire region.

“I can state that our resolve to fight terrorism remains unwavering. We shall pursue all avenues for defeating the scourge of terrorism and ensuring the attainment of peace and stability in the region and in our country,” he said.

The spokesperson also said that Pakistan's foreign policy was consistent to have relations with all major powers.

“We want balanced, objective and broad-based relations based on mutual interest, mutual benefit and mutual respect with all major powers including the US, China, Russia and others,” he said.

To a question about the visit of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the US, he said it was clear that there is a mutual desire from both sides to take the relationship forward in the best interest of the two countries, to deepen the engagement and to strengthen the relations in diverse fields.

