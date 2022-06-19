Balochistan [Pakistan], June 19 (ANI): Six rebels belonging to the banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Front were killed in a clash with security forces in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Sunday, a military statement said.

The security forces launched an operation after receiving a tip-off regarding the presence of the rebels in a mountainous range of the province, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement.

When the troops started a mopping-up operation in the area, the rebels tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire on security forces, the statement added.

In retaliatory fire, six belonging to the banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Front were killed, said the statement.

As per the ISPR, the rebels were involved in attacks on security forces posts besides the recent planting of improvised explosive devices on security forces convoys.

Arms and ammunition were seized from the hideout, who intended to use them for disrupting peace and security in the area, the statement said.

Balochistan has long demanded independence from Pakistan, and the multi-billion-dollar China-initiated One Belt One Road (OBOR) Project has further inflamed passions. The Baloch, who are opposing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as part of OBOR, are facing oppression and genocide by the Pakistan Army.

There are uncounted incidents of enforced disappearances and killings of Baloch political activists, intellectuals and students by the Pakistani security forces and secret agencies.

A large number of Baloch youth and political activists have migrated abroad to save their lives. They have been raising their concerns at international platforms, but there is no ray of hope. (ANI)

