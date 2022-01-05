Islamabad [Pakistan], January 5 (ANI): At least seven people were killed and five others injured in two separate accidents in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

Seven people of a family were killed after the fire erupted in a village on the outskirts of Toba Tek Singh district of the country's eastern Punjab province, Xinhua reported citing sources.

The accident took place while the victims were sleeping, resulting in the death of all the family members in the house, rescue workers told local media. The deceased included five girls.

Separately, five people were injured after a blast hit a house in Pakistan's southwestern city of Quetta, Xinhua reported.

It further reported that the explosion took place due to gas leakage in the house, resulting in injuries of all the people from the same family including three kids. (ANI)

