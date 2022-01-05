The World Day of War Orphans is observed annually on January 6 to spread awareness and address the crises faced by the plight of war orphans. Globally, millions of children are orphaned due to war and other conflicts and are subjected to traumatic conditions. Children growing in orphanages are very emotional and sensitive in nature as they may have suffered from some of the global issues like famine, diseases, poverty, or direct injury. The main objective of the day is to recognize the predicament of war orphans highlight the physical, mental, and social changes they face during their growth.

History Behind World Day Of War Orphans

World Day for War Orphans was created by SOS Enfants en Detresse, a French organization that works to bring a sense of normalcy to the lives of children affected directly or indirectly by wars and conflicts. Vulnerable and displaced children are a big part of IDPs i.e International Displaced Persons who are forced to leave everything including their shelter, work, and possessions.

Key Facts About World Day Of War Orphans (As Per UNICEF)

1. 1 in 4 children under the age of 5 do not officially exist.

2. In the world’s poorest countries, slightly more than 1 in 5 children are engaged in child labour.

3. The number of civilian victims has been rising steadily in numbers.

4. In World War II, civilian victims were two-thirds, and by the end of the 1980s, it was almost 90 percent.

5. There were nearly 140 million orphans globally in 2015.

Significance Of World Day Of War Orphans

According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), there are nearly 9,00,000 plight children in the Northeast, all of whom have been seriously affected by the war, either through a lack of food, shelter, direct injury, or related issues. The day aims to spread awareness and address the upheaval faced by war orphans or children in conflict. The day can be celebrated by donating towards the welfare of war orphans with a home where they are taken care of.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2022 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).