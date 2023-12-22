Islamabad [Pakistan], December 22 (ANI): Baloch people carried out rallies and demonstrations against alleged "state terrorism" and acts of forced disappearances, extra-judicial killings and fake encounters by the Pakistan government at multiple locations across the country.

Baloch Yakjahti Committee - Kech, the organisation posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that the Awaran rallies and demonstrations are being carried out in Islamabad against the "state terrorism" against Baloch women.

Also Read | London-Bound British Airways Flight Returns to New Delhi Shortly After Takeoff Due to Indication of Fire.

"Awaran rally and demonstration against state terrorism against Baloch women in Islamabad. Today, people from all over Balochistan have come out against state terrorism and the attack on Baloch mothers and sisters in Islamabad. Stop your terrorism against Baloch nation," the organisation posted on X.

https://x.com/MahrangBaloch_/status/1738138104417128523?s=20

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Invitation, Says 'I'll Be Here To Celebrate With You!'.

Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch also posted on X, stating that "arrests, jails, violence" can't stop the Baloch protestors from reaching Islamabad Press Club for protest.

"We are deeply grateful to all our colleagues and everyone who stood by us. These arrests, jails, violence cannot dampen our morale, all repressions cannot stop us, we will again reach Islamabad Press Club and start protest," she stated.

Baloch Yakjahti Committee - Kech further said that thousands of protestors also held rally from Turbat against state terrorism, extra judicial killings, fake encounters and enforced disappearances.

It said that protestors from Kech to Hub, Karachi, Khuzdar, Surab, Dera Bugti, Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Shaal and every other region have come out for protests. It added that the entire Kech district is on shutter down strike on Friday.

The protestors also carried out a shutter down and wheel jam strike closing the whole road from Karachi to Balochistan at Hub Chowki and all the highways from Balochistan.

Baloch Yakjahti Committee - Kech also shared visuals from protests in Balochistan's capital Shal. It said that lakhs of people have come out from all over Balochistan to raise their voices and called for Pakistan to end their 'terrorism'.

"Baloch people are protesting against state terrorism in Islamabad, massacre, genocide, oppression and brutality in Balochistan. All the Baloch people are protesting against the state terrorism against the Baloch people. From Makran to Islamabad, Baloch have left their homes and are raising their voices against state terrorism. The world should open its eyes and fully support the movement of Baloch against state terrorism in Balochistan and play its role in stopping state terrorism in Balochistan," it further stated.

https://x.com/BYCKech/status/1738139559790350659?s=20

Earlier on Thursday, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (Islamabad) said that the Islamabad police locked up Baloch women protesters in a van.

Later, they shared the distressing experience after the Islamabad Police released the detained women protesters after enduring 26 hours of alleged humiliation, harassment, and torture on the 28th day of the movement against the Baloch Genocide. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)