Damaged solar panels, following exchanges of fire between Pakistani and Afghanistani forces (Photo/Reuters)

What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

UN Nuclear Watchdog Unable To Verify Whether Iran Has Suspended All Uranium Enrichment, Size of Its Uranium Stockpile at Affected Nuclear Facilities

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 28 (ANI): Amid rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Pakistan's Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, said that Afghanistan carried out drone attacks on Abbottabad, Swabi, and Nowshera, as per Tolo News.

He also added that anti-drone systems brought down the drones and that there was no loss of life.

Also Read | Brady Tkachuk AI Video: US Ice Hockey Slams White House for Posting ‘Fake’ Clip Online.

The Pakistan government announced a nationwide ban on all drone operations after tensions intensified due to border clashes. The Ministry of Interior issued a notification enforcing the prohibition on all commercial and privately operated drones across the country, as per Geo News.

Earlier, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence said the drone strikes targeted important military centres in Pakistan.

Also Read | Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Defies Pentagon Ultimatum Over Ethical AI Use Amid Supply Chain Risk Threats.

The Afghanistan Ministry of Defence said that the country's air force carried out strikes at around 11:00 am. on Friday (local time) against several military targets inside Pakistan.

Officials from the ministry cited by Tolo News stated that the airstrikes were aimed at a military camp near Faizabad in Islamabad, a military headquarters in Nowshera, the military township of Jamrud, and Abbottabad.

According to the statement, the operation was carried out successfully, targeting important bases, centres, and facilities of the Pakistani army.

The Ministry of Defence said the strikes were launched in retaliation for what it called "aerial incursions" by Pakistani military forces.

Spokesperson for Afghanistan's MoD, Enayatullah Khwarazmi, said, "These attacks included a military camp near Faizabad in Islamabad, a military headquarters in Nowshera, a military headquarters in Jamrud, and also in Abbottabad. This air operation was carried out successfully, and key military bases, centres, and facilities of Pakistan were targeted."

The Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Fasihuddin Fitrat said, "We assure the Muslim people of Afghanistan that we will never leave any act of aggression unanswered; we will respond to a finger with a fist."

Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have escalated, with both sides accusing one another of retaliatory strikes, raising fears of a wider military conflict in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)