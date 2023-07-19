Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed confidence that the country would progress towards political stability after the upcoming general elections, which would bring financial stability to the nation, according to Tribune.com.pk.

Speaking at a dinner reception for the diplomatic corps on Tuesday in Islamabad, the foreign minister noted that the nation was heading towards general elections and that the only way for any government to succeed was to concentrate on goals and objectives by strengthening the institutions, including the federal and provincial parliaments.

“I am optimistic that after we conduct the elections in a timely manner, we will be able to return to a sense of political stability,” he said.

“The country will move towards political stability after holding the general elections,” he stressed.

Pakistan is getting ready for general elections as the five-year term of the current National Assembly is ending next month. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the government would leave office before the end of the term, Tribune.com.pk reported.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who took over as the foreign minister after the incumbent coalition removed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in April 2022, also spoke about the ministry’s performance under him.

He spoke about the significant challenges he faced during his stint as the foreign minister, including improving Pakistan’s relations with various countries, devastating floods, and other matters, Tribune.com.pk reported.

The foreign minister thanked the diplomats for their efforts in furthering Pakistan’s relations with their respective countries and appreciated the work of the officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He told the diplomats that he tried to run the ministry purely on professional terms, isolating it from domestic politics.

“We started this journey 15 months ago with the aim of returning a sense of professionalism over populism,” he said.

During the tenure of the incumbent government, he added, Pakistan’s engagement with the other countries had improved, though the true potential of relations could not be unlocked, Tribune.com.pk reported.

Coming to the international scenario, the foreign minister stated that the modern world challenges were not restricted by the borders, as he cited the climate change-induced catastrophic floods in Pakistan last year.

Bilawal also thanked the friendly countries for their support to Pakistan which enabled the country to reach the Stand-By Arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). (ANI)

