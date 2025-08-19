Islamabad [Pakistan] August 19 (ANI): The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has expressed strong disapproval regarding the filing of cases against four female journalists under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), as reported by Dawn.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) initiated the cases against the four members of the National Press Club (NPC) based on a complaint from another NPC member. They were involved in a committee formed to address a grievance made by one of the journalists against her ex-husband, who is also affiliated with the NPC.

After the committee concluded that both parties had committed misconduct, the husband approached the FIA, leading to the registration of a case against the committee members. The complainant claimed he was being harassed by his ex-wife on social media, and that the NPC members were supposedly 'aiding' her, as reported by Dawn.

The PFUJ has criticised PECA, arguing that it can serve as a mechanism to pressure the media and suppress free speech. It stated that the FIA's actions were taken without granting the four journalists an opportunity to defend themselves, highlighting a misapplication of this "black law" (PECA) against journalists who were addressing a harassment issue, as per the Dawn report.

Filing a case against female journalists for investigating and responding to a complaint by one female member against her spouse represents a significant abuse of power by the FIA.

Afzal Butt, the PFUJ president, alongside Arshad Ansari, the general secretary, expressed their support for the affected journalists and called for the case to be dismissed. "The PFUJ urges the prime minister and the interior minister to take immediate steps to annul the charges against the senior female journalists. We also seek accountability for the officials and the complainant who unlawfully filed the case, which constitutes harassment and intimidation towards journalists," the statement read, as cited by Dawn.

"The PFUJ reiterates its demand for the repeal of PECA, which has faced widespread criticism for its potential to hinder freedom of expression and silence independent voices. The PFUJ leadership warns that failure to address these demands will result in significant protests throughout the nation. Journalists will persist in opposing attempts to infringe upon their rights and liberties," the Dawn report noted. (ANI)

