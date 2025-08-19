Is WhatsApp Allowing Meta AI To Read Your Group Chats? Fake News About Advanced Chat Privacy Feature Goes Viral, Here’s What It Actually Does

Mumbai, August 19: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared a message online suggesting that WhatsApp would allow AI to read the messages and send warnings to users who were part of the wrong group. Vijay Shekhar Sharma claimed that the Meta-owned instant messaging platform, which provides end-to-end encryption, was now on the verge of allowing artificial intelligence to read the messages of bad groups.

Paytm CEO shared a screenshot and encouraged the WhatsApp users to enable the "Advanced chat privacy" feature so the platform could not read the messages from groups. Vijay Shekhar Sharma posted, "IMP If you are part of WhatsApp group. Today onwards WhatsApp is allowing AI to read chats. !! !! So enable this setting to block it." WhatsApp New Update Rolled Out With Latest Features, Allows Users To Schedule Call In Advance and Offers New In-Call Tools.

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Claims AI Can Read WhatsApp Messages, Asks All To Turn On Advanced Privacy Chat

Fake Claim on AI Reading WhatsApp Messages by Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Photo Credits: X/vijayshekar)

WhatsApp Advanced Privacy Chat Feature; Here's What It Actually Does

add an extra layer of protection to your chats 🔒 advanced chat privacy stops media downloads, block chat exports, and keep your messages between you and who you’re talking to pic.twitter.com/8wmh2OCgQL — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) April 23, 2025

AI Can Read Messages Only When Mentioned or Quoted (Tagged)

No. The AI will only read specific messages that you quote tag it into. It's like forwarding the message to AI. — Mudit Gupta (@Mudit__Gupta) August 19, 2025

WhatsApp, Meta AI Can Read Following Messages

The second screenshot shared by Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that the users could not use AI features like mentioning and tagging @Meta AI or summarising unread messages. Based on this, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma likely said to enable the "Advanced chat privacy". However, this option in WhatsApp is intended to help users stop media downloads, block chat exports, and keep the messages between the user and the person they are talking to. The platform does not mention Meta AI reading or accessing the messages. However, the claim is not entirely false. Jio Monthly Plan Gets Costlier: Reliance Jio Discontinues Its INR 249 Recharge Plan That Offered 28 Days Validity and 1GB Data; Check Available Option and Airtel, Vi Plans.

Meta AI has been integrated by WhatsApp within the app, desktop app, and web version so that users can easily access chat, image generation, analysis, and other features. Meta AI can only read specific messages, and that too, when a user quotes a tag into it. When tagged, it will have access to a particular message or a forwarded message. When WhatsApp announced the 'Advanced chat privacy' feature, it mentioned, "Add an extra layer of protection to your chats advanced chat privacy stops media downloads, block chat exports, and keep your messages between you and who you’re talking to." Even with the privacy chat setting turned off, WhatsApp or AI cannot read the end-to-end cryptand messages.

Fact check

Claim : WhatsApp allowing Meta AI to read all the messages and 'Advanced chat privacy' feature can help prevent it. Conclusion : Meta AI can only access messages when quoted (tagged) and does not read all the messages with or without 'Advanced privacy chats' feature enabled. Full of Trash Clean

