Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], July 27 (ANI): A total of five people including three children have been killed in rain-related incidents as heavy downpours wreaked havoc in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials said on Thursday, Dawn reported.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping Spoke About Need To Stabilize Bilateral Relations During Bali G20 Summit in 2022, Says MEA.

As per KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), a man was killed and two women were injured after the walls of their house collapsed due to a landslide in Abbottabad on the night of July 26.

In Mansehra, four people, including three children, lost their lives after a landslide struck their house. The PDMA said the incident occurred on Wednesday night in Potha tehsil due to heavy rainfall, according to Dawn.

Also Read | Anju-Like Case in China: Chinese Woman Gao Feng Travels To Pakistan To Meet Lover Javed Whom She Met on Snapchat.

The PDMA identified the deceased as 40-year-old Baidar Bibi, nine-year-old Abdul Jabbar, five-year-old Abdul Sattar and two-year-old Halima Bibi.

Saddar Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Amir said that the family was asleep when the landslide occurred, burying all four individuals underneath the rubble.

He further added that roads and bridges were also damaged as rain and strong winds lashed the region on Wednesday night.

Flooding in the Siran River, meanwhile, washed away a bridge connecting Potha and Pakwa with Township, while pedestrian walkways and link roads were also damaged.

Separately, the Mastuj-Yarkhun road at Darband, Dubargar and Zhupu bridge, Mastuj-Shandur road at Cheturghoni, Miragram-II road at Miragram nullah and Nichagh road at Gazeen in Upper Chitral were blocked due to heavy rainfall. The PDMA said restoration work was underway, as per Dawn. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)