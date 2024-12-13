Islamabad [Pakistan], December 13 (ANI): The Pakistani government has unveiled plans to establish the National Forensics and Cybercrime Agency (NFCA), a centralised body dedicated to combating cyber and digital crimes, Dawn reported.

The proposal comes as part of sweeping reforms to the country's digital laws, including amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

Also Read | France: President Emmanuel Macron To Name New Prime Minister Today.

The draft legislation, currently under review, outlines the NFCA's role as a nationwide body under the interior ministry, responsible for tackling internet-based crimes, cyber forensics, and digital investigations. The agency is described as an upgrade from the National Forensic Science Authority, transforming it into a regular department capable of coordinating conventional, digital, and cyber forensic efforts across Pakistan.

The government's plans for reform also include significant changes to PECA, which aim to address misinformation and cyber-related offences. State Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja confirmed the intent to amend PECA, stating, "We are addressing concerns regarding misinformation." She further emphasised that the amendments are being carefully reviewed to ensure a balanced approach.

Also Read | China's President Xi Jinping Likely To Skip Donald Trump's Inauguration Ceremony on January 20, Says Report.

The draft NFCA Act 2024 elaborates on the scope of the proposed agency, stating it will oversee cybercrime cases involving hacking, fraud, cyber espionage, terrorism, online harassment, cyber extortion, and cyber warfare. It defines cybercrime as "criminal activities conducted over the internet or using digital technologies that involved the use of computers, networks and electronic devices to commit offences." Additionally, it provides a detailed definition of deepfakes as fabricated digital media created using artificial intelligence algorithms.

Under the proposal, the NFCA would function as a "supreme agency" for conventional, digital, and cyber forensics. Its responsibilities would include supporting crime investigations in Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan as a first-tier agency, while serving as a second-tier agency for re-examinations of forensic material nationwide.

The NFCA would also advise courts and law enforcement agencies by providing expert opinions based on collected forensic evidence, reported Dawn.

One of the agency's key tasks would be to address weaknesses in the legal framework affecting forensics and propose legislative amendments. The draft notes that the NFCA will "establish a law department to ascertain weakness in the legal system affecting conventional, digital and cyber forensics and propose amendments in laws/devise new laws."

The draft specifies that the NFCA will be led by a director general with expertise in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, information security, and related fields. The agency's board of governors will include the interior minister as chairperson, the interior secretary as vice chairperson, and representatives from major intelligence agencies, police departments, and other governmental bodies.

Notably, the proposed legislation includes a controversial clause granting immunity to actions performed under the act. It states, "No action taken under the proposed act would be called into question in any court and no civil or criminal proceedings would be instituted against anyone, including the government, any provincial government or any local authority, for anything done in good faith or purported to have been done under the act."

These developments align with the government's broader strategy to overhaul digital governance and tackle cybercrime more effectively. Last week, it was reported that proposed changes to PECA include harsher penalties for cyber offences, with prison terms of up to seven years and fines reaching PKR 2 million, Dawn reported.

Additionally, the creation of a new authority to block online content and combat fake news has been suggested.

The NFCA proposal has sparked discussions about the balance between cybersecurity and civil liberties, as well as the implications of granting sweeping powers to a centralised agency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)