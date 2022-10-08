Islamabad [Pakistan], October 8 (ANI): Pakistan government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is prepared enough for the upcoming possible long march by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Islamabad, as his party leadership decided that the government would crush its designs through the power of law, as per reports.

The senior leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has put its weight behind the federal government during a meeting of the party leaders chaired by the prime minister.

The participants of the meeting termed the PTI's plan of the long march a "conspiracy" against the state and decided that the government would crush its designs through the power of law, Dawn newspaper reported citing a statement issued by the PM House.

"It will not be a political long march of PTI but a march for a conspiracy," the PML-N leaders said.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan directed party workers to get ready for the 'Haqeeqi Azadi March' in Islamabad.

After the announcement, the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government had decided to call out army and deploy troops in the capital city if PTI chief Imran Khan gave a call for the march.

The ousted Prime minister claimed that there is only one way for Pakistan to come out of the prevailing situation and that is to ensure fresh general elections in the country.

While addressing a mega rally last month in Punjab's Rahimyar Khan district, Khan said he would give the final call for anti-government protests when the time was ripe, asserting that it would come when he is assured that he can "take three wickets in one ball".

Earlier Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had lashed out at the ex-PM and accused him of "treason against the state and the nation by spinning a deceitful narrative of conspiracy" against the ruling coalition and the state institutions.

"It was treason committed against the nation and not less than that," the prime minister said while replying to a question about the conspiracy claims made by Imran Khan. In a comment on the leaked conversation between ex-PM Imran and his former principal secretary Azam Khan, the premier said the apparent use of the diplomatic cable by Imran Khan for political mileage had badly damaged Pakistan's relations with friendly countries. (ANI)

