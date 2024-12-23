Islamabad [Pakistan], December 23 (ANI): Pakistan's federal government has sought a charter of demands from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the first round of talks between the two sides concluded in the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

The meeting presided over by Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had the participation of representatives of the government and PTI. During the meeting, PTI and the federal government held talks on the current political situation.

For the meeting, the government committee included Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Irfan Siddiqui, Aleem Khan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Farooq Sattar.

The opposition committee comprised Asad Qaiser, Hamid Raza, and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur could not attend the meeting between PTI and the federal government due to his engagement in a cabinet meeting.

Furthermore, Opposition leader Omar Ayub could not attend the meeting due to his court appearance. The next round of talks between PTI and the federal government is scheduled to be held on January 2, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, Ayaz Sadiq welcomed the committee members from both the government and PTI and stressed the importance of negotiations in strengthening democracy. He stated that the dialogue process is a positive omen and necessary for the progress of Pakistan.

He further said, "Democracy thrives on negotiations, and the collective efforts of the government and opposition are necessary to address the challenges facing the nation," according to ARY News report.

Sadiq said that the parliament represents 240 million people of Pakistan and called it the responsibility of public representatives to resolve problems faced by the citizens. He noted that the economic growth of the country is closely related to political stability.

He emphasised that the current situation in Pakistan demands the promotion of political harmony, and added that the government and opposition must work together to address the issues faced by the nation. (ANI)

