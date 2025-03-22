London [UK], March 22 (ANI): Hakeem Baloch, a member of the Baloch National Movement's Foreign Committee, strongly criticised the arrest of Mahrang Baloch and the lamented human rights violations in Quetta after the Pakistani forces shot dead five protesters during a 'peaceful protest'.

In a post on X, Hakeem Baloch stated, "This is one of the worst human rights violations we have ever witnessed. Yesterday, Pakistani forces shot dead five protesters and injured several others."

"This morning, they confiscated the bodies of the deceased and arrested Mahrang Baloch, the leader of Baloch Yakjehti Committee(BYC), along with others--an attempt to silence them and force an end to their peaceful protest," he added.

He highlighted that the Pakistani government, along with its security forces and police, is perpetrating severe human rights abuses in Balochistan. The lack of response from the international community and the media blackout has allowed Pakistan to continue its brutal treatment of the Baloch population.

Earlier, BYC highlighted that Baloch human rights activist Mahrang Baloch was detained by Pakistan's Quetta Police and authorities on Saturday morning while she was taking part in a sit-in protest against the injustices faced by the Baloch community.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) shared information about Mahrang Baloch's arrest on X, stating that the bodies of the slain youth present at the protest site were also taken into custody. BYC emphasized that the peaceful demonstration in Quetta Sariab was held to protest the abduction-style arrests of BYC central leader Bebigar Baloch, Dr. Hamal, Dr. Ilyas, Saeed Baloch, and other women.

The conflict in Balochistan, Pakistan, centers on demands for political autonomy, control over natural resources, and improved socio-economic conditions. Baloch nationalist groups advocate for independence or greater rights, while the Pakistani government has responded with military interventions. Tensions persist as both sides continue to clash over issues of self-determination and regional governance. (ANI)

