London, March 22: Joseph Awuah-Darko, a 28-year-old British-Ghanaian artist, has made the heart-wrenching decision to pursue euthanasia in the Netherlands, citing unbearable pain from his long-standing struggle with bipolar disorder. Awuah-Darko, who has openly shared his mental health journey on social media, is currently awaiting approval for the procedure, a process that could take up to four years.

In a poignant Instagram video posted in December, Awuah-Darko said, "I am bipolar, and I moved to the Netherlands to legally end my life." He described waking up daily in "severe pain" and expressed that after five years of contemplation, he felt compelled to request medically assisted death.

Joseph Awuah-Darko Documents His 'Last Supper' With Strangers

What is Euthanasia?

Euthanasia is the practice of intentionally ending a person's life to relieve them from suffering, typically in cases of terminal illness or unbearable pain. It can be classified into voluntary euthanasia, where a patient consents to the procedure, and non-voluntary euthanasia, where the patient is unable to provide consent. Euthanasia is legal in several countries, including the Netherlands, where it is regulated under strict guidelines to ensure that it is performed ethically and with the patient's explicit request.

Euthanasia has been legal in the Netherlands since 2002, making it the first country to allow the practice under strict regulations. According to the Dutch government, the procedure involves a physician administering a fatal dose of medication at the patient's explicit request.

Bipolar disorder, characterised by extreme mood swings ranging from manic highs to depressive lows, can severely disrupt daily life, affecting work, relationships, and overall well-being. Awuah-Darko emphasized that while he believes life is inherently valuable, the mental burden he carries has become unbearable. “I am NOT special, like many people in their 20s; the constant burnout, the burden of debt, paralysing depression, and the dystopian reality of AI … all weigh heavy,” he shared.

In addition to his euthanasia application, Awuah-Darko has initiated “The Last Supper Project,” a worldwide dinner tour where he shares his story with strangers. He has also announced the upcoming publication of his book, “Dear Artists,” set for Spring 2025, with all royalties designated for a mental health charity.

The artist's decision has sparked mixed reactions online, with some expressing support while others urged him to reconsider. Awuah-Darko has received over 100 invitations for dinner from strangers, further fueling his project.

