Kabul [Afghanistan], March 17 (ANI): Pakistan carried out heavy bombardment targeting Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, with Taliban officials and residents reporting multiple explosions across the city, Khaama Press reported.

As per Khaama Press, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the strikes, stating that a drug rehabilitation hospital was hit and that several civilians were killed.

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Videos shared by residents showed large explosions and fires in different parts of Kabul, while witnesses said the intensity of the blasts shook the city.

Citing sources, Khaama Press further reported that Pakistani aircraft bombed a Taliban military facility in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar province late Monday evening.

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According to Khaama Press, the strikes came after Taliban forces reportedly launched drone attacks targeting areas inside Pakistan, escalating tensions and triggering retaliatory strikes along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari condemned what he described as Taliban drone attacks on civilian areas inside Pakistan, saying Afghan Taliban had crossed a "red line", Khaama Press reported.

According to Khaama Press, cross-border clashes between Pakistani forces and Taliban fighters have intensified in recent weeks, leading to rising civilian casualties on both sides of the frontier.

Khaama Press also reported that China attempted to mediate between authorities in Islamabad and Kabul, though Pakistan reportedly rejected Beijing's mediation efforts.

According to Khaama Press, the latest bombardment highlights rapidly deteriorating relations between Pakistan and the Taliban administration as both sides continue to trade accusations over security issues. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)