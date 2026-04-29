World News | Pakistan: Lockdown to Conserve Energy Strangles Trade in Twin Cities as Traders Demand Immediate Relief

Rawalpindi [Pakistan] April 29 (ANI): The Central Traders Association Rawalpindi Cantonment has called for the immediate removal of the ongoing "smart" lockdown, urging authorities to restore normal business operations and create a supportive environment for commercial activity, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to a previous report by Dawn, "smart lockdown" in Pakistan is as part of the austerity measures adopted by the country, which had been prompted by the fuel crisis Pakistan is facing due to the conflict in West Asia.

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According to The Express Tribune, during an emergency meeting chaired by President Mirza Muneer Baig, alongside Group Leader Sheikh Hafeez and General Secretary Muhammad Zafar Qadri, representatives from multiple trader bodies gathered to assess the worsening situation. Participants unanimously pressed the government to end restrictions without delay, arguing that prolonged limitations have severely undermined economic stability in the region.

Traders highlighted that heightened security measures, including checkpoints and movement restrictions across Rawalpindi and Islamabad over the past two weeks, have significantly disrupted daily business. Many warned that continued curbs are pushing small and medium enterprises toward collapse. Particular concern was raised for the hospitality sector, where reduced operating hours and restrictions have nearly halted activity, jeopardising the livelihoods of thousands of workers. In addition to lockdown-related challenges, business leaders criticised the sharp rise in petroleum prices and operational costs, which have contributed to inflation and weakened consumer purchasing power.

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Essential goods, they argued, are becoming increasingly unaffordable for the public, further shrinking market demand. The association also voiced frustration over unannounced power outages, soaring electricity tariffs, and inflated utility bills. Traders stated that under such conditions, sustaining business operations has become nearly impossible. They demanded an immediate reduction in electricity rates to ease financial pressure and revive economic activity. While reaffirming their historical support for the government during national crises, trader representatives warned that current circumstances are no longer sustainable, as cited by The Express Tribune.

They pledged to continue engaging with authorities but insisted on urgent intervention to prevent further economic decline. The meeting concluded with a strong appeal for authorities to end unnecessary interference by government departments, ensure uninterrupted business operations, and provide meaningful relief. Traders cautioned that neglecting the business community could deepen the country's economic challenges and further destabilise already fragile markets, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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