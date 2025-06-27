Balochistan [Pakistan], June 27 (ANI): The mother of 16-year-old Ehsaan Shah, who was reportedly shot dead by Frontier Corps personnel near Quetta earlier this month, made a public plea for justice during a press conference at the Mastung Press Club, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

The tragic event took place on June 3, 2025, when Ehsaan was on his way to Quetta. According to his mother, the FC halted their vehicle in Ganja Dori and allegedly opened fire on them.

She stated that when they sought to file an FIR at the Mastung police station, they faced resistance and intimidation. "When my husband pushed to file the case, they threatened him that pursuing it could jeopardise his job," she remarked, as quoted in the TBP report.

Additionally, she disclosed that the authorities initially misled them by indicating that unknown assailants had taken her son's life. "We were informed that unidentified individuals were to blame, but when my husband approached the police to file the case, they attempted to dissuade him, even implying that permission was required from the Deputy Commissioner," she explained.

Ehsaan Shah's mother took to the media, insisting that she would persist until her son's murderers were held accountable. "I've been tirelessly trying to file the FIR for days, but every time I face excuses. I will not rest until justice is served for my innocent son," she declared.

She further condemned the FC personnel, accusing them of contributing to the ongoing violence against Baloch youth. "My son's only fault was being a Baloch student. Why was he singled out? I demand to know what he did to deserve this," she asserted.

The victim's mother also voiced her discontent with the government, asserting that the state's indifference was clear in their response. "I have lost hope in this government, but I urge my Baloch brothers, sisters, and all Baloch organisations to unite their voices with mine. The individuals who killed my son must face justice," she implored, as reported by TBP.

In addressing the wider issue of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, she mentioned that many Baloch families endure similar anguish to her own. "There are numerous mothers in Mastung who have suffered the loss of their children to the same forces. I encourage them to step forward and join their voices with mine," she stated, TBP reported. (ANI)

