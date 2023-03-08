Islamabad [Pakistan], March 8 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz hit out at former chief justice Saqib Nisar for what she said was facilitating Imran Khan to the prime minister's seat, Dawn reported.

While addressing the workers' convention on Tuesday, Maryam Nawaz said that ex-CJP took away the "sadiq and ameen" (truthful and honest) certificate from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan.

Also Read | International Women's Day 2023 Google Doodle: Search Giant Illustrates Various Ways Women Support Each Other.

"Congratulations ... the one who gave the title of Sadiq and Ameen to Imran Khan withdrew the certificate. He (former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar) is saying that he did not declare Imran completely Sadiq and Ameen," Nawaz said.

She was referring to Nisar's earlier statement when he said that the Supreme Court had not declared Imran Khan "sadiq and ameen" unreservedly and in all aspects of his conduct in its 2017 verdict in favour of the PTI chief.

Also Read | Arun Subramanian To Be District Judge for Southern District of New York, Becomes First Indian-American To Serve on Bench; Know All About Him Here.

Maryam said that Nisar -- whom she labelled a "liar" -- had "put the fate of the nation in the hands of a narcotic user".

"The person who is not in his senses was installed in the PM's office," Maryam said, terming Imran as the "biggest coward in the history of Pakistan".

The PML-N leader accused Imran of hiding at his home for the past six months on "the pretext of being unable to move because of the plaster on his leg".

"If I was a PTI follower, I would have died of shame," she said, adding that Imran's lawyers informed the court that their client cannot appear because he has become "handicapped".

Maryam advised the PTI chief to "borrow some courage" from her father Nawaz Sharif. "The one who made fun of back pain, platelets and cancer is now listing medical conditions that I am shameful of even mentioning".

The PML-N leader said that Khan was stuck in a conundrum and scared because the cases against him were legitimate.

Maryam accused Imran of hiding his offshore company, the Toshakhana gifts and the foreign funding accounts. "He hid Rs55 billion not just from the public but also his cabinet".

Currently, Imran Khan is linked in the Toshakhana controversy and was a case filed against him regarding this. The Islamabad Police, on Sunday, arrived in Lahore to arrest Khan. However, the law enforcement officers returned without an arrest as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf told them that he "wasn't home," as per news reports.

On February 28, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued Imran Khan a non-bailable arrest warrant for continuously failing to appear before the court in the Toshakhana case.

Khan is accused of allegedly concealing details of the gifts in his assets declarations he retained from the Toshakhana, a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept, the Dawn reported.

Officials are legally allowed to retain gifts if they pay a pre-assessed amount, typically a fraction of the value of the gift, Dawn reported.

The Toshakhana case refers that Imran had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) and proceeded with their reported sales. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)