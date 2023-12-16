Islamabad [Pakistan], December 16 (ANI): Pakistan's former federal minister, Fawad Chaudhry, was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday over corruption charges, Geo News reported.

The arrest warrant was signed by NAB Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed Butt, and Chaudhry was taken into custody from Adiala jail, where he was detained in a fraud case.

The former information minister was detained in a corruption case, according to the warrant, and will be brought before the court, according to Geo News.

Hiba Chaudhry, the politician's wife, acknowledged that an arrest order for Fawad Chaudhary had been issued.

Fawad was detained on November 4 (Saturday) from his Islamabad apartment after a complaint was lodged against him in Islamabad's Aabpara Police Station for accepting a Rs5 million bribe in return for a job.

Hiba earlier stated that Fawad was arrested without cause. "Fawad has been arrested and taken to an unknown place," she went on to say, according to Geo News.

In June of this year, Chaudhry apologised to the electoral commission for reportedly using "intemperate" language against the ECP and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Fawad was also among the hundreds of party members and officials detained since May 9 in connection with the PTI's suspected role in the rioting that cost at least eight lives and injured scores more, as per Geo News.

In June, the former minister was among the PTI figures present at the inauguration of the Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), led by Khan's close political adviser, Jahangir Tareen. (ANI)

