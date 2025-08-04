Islamabad [Pakistan], August 4 (ANI): In a grim reminder of the worsening safety conditions for women in Pakistan's Sindh, Women Action Forum (WAF) has recently released its 2021-2024 report titled "Counting the Wounds", highlighting a disturbing surge in gender-based violence across the province.

According to Dawn, the newly released report uncovers a shocking 2,564 cases of gender-based violence in Sindh, marking a steady rise over the past three years.

Also Read | Adani Group Denies Bloomberg Report on Tie-Up With China's BYD and Beijing Welion New Energy, Calls It 'Baseless and Misleading'.

The report further revealed that the findings were presented at the Hyderabad Press Club, where activists, journalists, and academics gathered to express concern. The group highlighted that "90 per cent of perpetrators were family members," reflecting deep-rooted misogyny and broken protective structures.

WAF's Amar Sindhu shared that honour killings have surged, and most of the accused are related to the victims.

Also Read | Did S Jaishankar Declare ‘Russian Oil Will Continue To Flow’? Did Donald Trump Issue Warning to India Over Oil Imports From Russia? PIB Fact Check Debunks False Statements Attributed to MEA and US President.

Dawn quoted another activist, Arfana Mallah, as saying, "These are not just numbers, but wounds on smiling faces." She criticized the police for not registering FIRs and leaving victims at the mercy of reluctant or corrupt officers.

Dawn further quoted Mallah, who said, "Only senior officers initially respond, but eventually withdraw, leaving SHOs in charge often the weakest link in the chain of justice."

Poet Khalida Munir highlighted a disturbing spike in suicides among women in 2023, adding that killings under the pretext of marriage still persist. Shahnaz Sheedi declared, "Women are treated like animals, not humans."

Pakistan's silence and inaction on gender violence remain deafening. Despite repeated promises of reform, Pakistan continues to fail its women.

Pakistan's history of gender inequality and the deterioration of women's rights is deeply rooted in cultural, social, political, and institutional factors, all of which have combined to create an environment where violence against women remains pervasive. Despite legal frameworks and international commitments aimed at ensuring gender equality, women's rights in Pakistan have consistently been undermined, leading to the worsening safety conditions for women across the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)