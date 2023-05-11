Islamabad, May 11: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the PM House in Islamabad on Thursday and discussed Supreme Court's order on Imran Khan's arrest.

The two leaders discussed the Supreme Court's order declaring PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrest unlawful and deliberated the future course of action, the Pakistan Muslim League-N said in a tweet. Imran Khan To Be Released: Pakistan Supreme Court Declares Former PM’s Arrest ‘Illegal’, Orders His Immediate Release.

"Maulana Fazlur Rahman, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Pakistan Democratic Movement, met Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister's House. Detailed consultation on the current political situation in the country. Attacks on state institutions and damage to government property by PTI workers were also strongly condemned in the meeting," PML-N added. Imran Khan Arrest: Former Prime Minister and PTI Chief Produced Before Pakistan's Supreme Court After Top Judge's Orders.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Khan's arrest "illegal," and also directed for his immediate release, reported ARY News. The major relief for the former prime minister came shortly after he was presented in court.

Khan, who was removed from office as prime minister last year in April, was ordered by the SC to present himself at 4:30 pm, but he was produced at around 5:40 pm, more than an hour later. He was carried in a 15-vehicle convoy.

Khan was ordered to appear in court after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial described the PTI leader's detention from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises as a mighty disgrace to the country's legal system, as per ARY News.

The CJP made the comment while presiding over a three-person bench debating the PTI's appeal challenging Khan's arrest. The bench also contains Justices Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Athal Minallah in addition to the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court by PTI, a day earlier challenging the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) decision calling Khan's arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) "legal," according to ARY News.

Khan was arrested on Tuesday inside the premises of Islamabad High Court when he appeared before the court in two cases. Ever since Khan's arrest, Pakistan has been witnessing a situation of unrest. Several protests have broken out across the country as PTI has urged its supporters to come out in support of Imran Khan.

