Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan was on Thursday produced before the Supreme Court amid tight security. The development came after the top court of the country ordered the anti-corruption watchdog to produce Khan within an hour. The court observed that the agency committed "contempt of court" by entering the court premises and arresting him without permission from the court's registrar. Meanwhile, reports suggest that security has been beefed up outside the Pakistan Supreme Court. Imran Khan Arrest: Pakistan's Supreme Court Directs NAB To Produce Former Prime Minister Within an Hour, Says Agency Committed 'Contempt of Court'.

Police Produce Imran Khan Before Supreme Court Amid Tight Security

Imran Khan produced before Pakistan's Supreme Court on top judge's orders after his party challenged his arrest — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)