Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): Pakistani police foiled a terror attack at a check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per the details, the terrorists attacked the check post in Bara Spin Qubur in the limits of Khyber police station. The terrorists opened fire and hurled hand grenades. Police and the FC personnel forced retaliated, forcing the terrorists to flee the scene.

Also Read | Q&A: Fire on Board the Fremantle Highway Ship.

Following the incident, security has been beefed up after the attack in the area.

But every day is not the same. Earlier on Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that at least three terrorists were killed by security forces in Khyber and South Waziristan District, reported The News International.

Also Read | Moscow Drone Attack: One Injured After Overnight Drones Attack on Russia’s Capital, Prompts Temporary Airport Closure.

A sniper from a terrorist group was killed on July 27 in a fire exchange between army troops and terrorists in the Bagh area of Khyber district.

The military's media wing said, "Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location. Resultantly, 1 terrorist sniper got killed."

Moreover, weapons and ammunition were also found with the killed terrorist, according to The News International.

In a separate incident on July 28, two more terrorists were gunned down in an encounter between the troops and terrorists in the general area of Gomal Zam, South Waziristan District.

The ISPR said, "The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens."

Furthermore, they said that they are still looking out in the area to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, The News International reported.

Last week, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police said that 665 terror attacks were reported in the province between June 18, 2022, and June 18, 2023. This also includes 15 suicide bombs.

In North Waziristan tribal district alone, 140 terror operations comprising eight suicide bombings, 37 IED and three hand grenade explosions, five rocket attacks, and 85 fire incidents were reported, according to the list of "Motive Wise Terrorism Incidents" published by the provincial police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)