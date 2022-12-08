Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], December 8 (ANI): A Pakistani policeman was killed in a terrorist attack in the Bannu region of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, making it the second attack on security personnel in Bannu.

The policeman died when the terrorists attacked a check-post near Kinger Bridge in the Bannu district, the Dawn reported on Thursday.

According to police officials, the check-post was set up close to the bridge within the boundaries of the Mandan police station as part of security measures.

"The policemen returned the fire and a gun battle continued for some time," the police officials added saying the search operation to catch the attackers is underway.

Given that the Pakistani soldier was killed and beheaded in Janikhel town in the southern Bannu region on Monday night by a group of armed gunmen, it was the second attack on law enforcement officials in the past 48 hours, according to Dawn.

A Pakistani soldier and his son were killed in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a gun attack, Dawn reported citing the police on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Janikhel town of Bannu district. The victim was identified as Rehman Zaman, 45 who was shot by the assailants along with his son who was 18 years old.

According to the police officials, the attackers reportedly took the soldier's head away with them.

According to the locals, who were cited by Dawn, the attackers hung the victim's head from a tree in the Bachki market area, where it was discovered by tribesmen early in the morning and reported to the police.

The police shifted the bodies to the district headquarters hospital in Bannu city for medico-legal formalities. A case has been registered against unknown assailants at the Janikhel police station and the investigation is underway, as per Dawn.

The first half of July this year witnessed the worst situation in the past eight years. Apart from target killings by the armed attackers, a number of police stations, posts and vans have been attacked with grenades in the last several months.

Observing the rising incidents of attacks on police and other security officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistani authorities have strengthened security at all check-posts. (ANI)

