World News | Pakistan Reports 6,397 New COVID-19 Cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 12 (ANI): Pakistan reported 6,397 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday and the total count of cases has gone up to 1,25,933.

Former National Assembly speaker and PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, reported Dawn.

Meanwhile, ARY News quoted Pakistan Senate spokesperson as confirming that Senators Attaur Rehman, Fida Muhammad, Mirza Afridi and Sana Jamali have tested coronavirus positive.

Punjab has 47,382 COVID-19 cases and remains the worst affected province followed by Sindh.

"In the world, you will see that the [death graph] first goes up and then goes down. Right now we are going up," Prime Minister Imran Khan was quoted as saying in an address to the nation.

"This is a difficult time. Nations that will come together and battle this, it will not be that hard time for them. People need to know that it will spread if they don't follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and that will increase the burden on hospitals. We will place the lives of people who can be saved, the elderly in danger [by not following SOPs]," he said. (ANI)

