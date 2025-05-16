Islamabad, May 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said Pakistan is a peaceful nation, but it reserves the right to give a "befitting response" in its defence, as the country observed 'Youm-e-Tashakur' (Day of Thanks) to pay homage to the military.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the military confrontation after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

State-run Radio Pakistan reported that the day dawned with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and a 21-gun salute at provincial capitals, while special prayers were offered. Rallies were also held across the country to express solidarity with the armed forces.

Prime Minister Shehbaz hoisted the national flag at the PM House in Islamabad in connection with 'Youm-e-Tashakkur'.

“Pakistan is a peaceful country, but it reserves the right to give a befitting response in its defence,” he said, recalling the recent military confrontation with India.

He said the armed forces of Pakistan responded "befittingly and effectively" to India and wrote a "golden chapter" in the military history of the country.

Shehbaz also visited the residence of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf, who was killed in attacks by India, state-run Associated Press of Pakistan reported. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Army chief Asim Munir and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister extended his condolences to the family members of the squadron leader and also prayed for him.

He also visited Rawalpindi's Combined Military Hospital to enquire about the health of soldiers and civilians injured in the recent Indian attacks.

"The way the Pakistan armed forces and the entire nation fought this war is unparalleled,” he said.

It was for the second time that 'Youm-e-Tashakkur' was observed after a ceasefire was announced. It was first observed on Sunday, when rallies were taken out to pay tribute to the armed forces for their response to India.

"Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty, territorial integrity and core national interests,” President Asif Ali Zardari said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday that Pakistan retaliated against India's “unprovoked" actions by exercising its right of self-defence.

He made the comments during his talks with British Foreign Secretary David Lamm, who met him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

The two leaders held detailed discussions on recent developments in South Asia, particularly the situation following the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.

