Islamabad, November 11: Maria Iqbal Tarana, a rights activist in Pakistan, on Monday accused a senior government official of harassing her while she was visiting the President House for an event.

The alleged victim, the founder of an organization Aam Taleem, which works in the field of education, shared her ordeal in a series of tweets, reported Daily Pakistan.

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping Says SCO Member States Should Resolve Disputes, Differences Through Dialogue.

Tarana revealed that at the event where she was invited to the President House, she was told that she did not belong there after she refused the uncomfortable proximity of the suspect.

"After refusing the uncomfortable physical proximity of a responsible, I was told that I did not belong there," she said.

Also Read | Al-Qaeda Has Agreed to Conceal Presence in Afghanistan Till US Maintains Troops: Expert.

Today I was harassed in the President House Pakistan. I was invited for an event where after refusing the uncomfortable physical proximity of a responsible, I was told that I did not belong there. @ArifAlvi @dcislamabad @ICT_Police @ncswpk @HamidMirPAK @ImranKhanPTI — Maria Iqbal Tarana (@mariaItarana) November 9, 2020

Demanding an investigation into the matter, she also named the alleged harasser.

If men working on majestic position in eminent offices of Pakistan doesn't know how to talk to a woman then who knows ? pic.twitter.com/gefJ7Zb7ld — Maria Iqbal Tarana (@mariaItarana) November 9, 2020

"The person in question was Afaaq Ahmed, Chief Protocol Officer, the matter needs to be investigated and the responsible be punished," she wrote.

According to Daily Pakistan, Tarana, who is former Chairperson Commission on status of women in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Youth Forum for Kashmir and People's commission for Minority rights.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)