Islamabad [Pakistan], April 7 (ANI): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Senator Ali Zafar as its candidate for Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, The Express Tribune reported, adding that it also named Senator Aon Abbas as its parliamentary leader in the upper house.

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan announced the names on Saturday after he met PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail.

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary-General Omar Ayub announced the addition of five more members to the PTI's Political Committee, The Express Tribune reported. He announced the decision in a notification issued on Saturday.

The members included in the Political Committee were Azam Khan Swati from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Haleem Adil Sheikh from Sindh and Salar Khan Kakar and Qasim Khan Suri from Balochistan, according to The Express Tribune.

Earlier, on Friday, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan set up a 14-member political committee chaired by Omar Ayub. Other members of the committee include Senator Shibli Faraz, Ali Amin Gandapur, Hammad Azhar, Atif Khan, Hafiz Farhat, Gohar Ali Khan, Asad Qaiser, Sher Afzal Marwat, Shah Farman, Raoof Hasan, Aon Abbas, Mian Aslam Iqbal, and Khalid Khurshid.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's core committee said the delay in the senatorial elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was an attempt to blatantly disregard the Constitution, assault the unity of the federation and abuse the voting right, Pakistan-based The News International reported.

The PTI's statement came as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified the winners of the recent Senate elections. In a meeting, the PTI core committee was briefed about cases against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Calling the 'slow pace' of judicial proceedings against Imran Khan very unfortunate, the PTI's core committee called for the release of the party's founder, according to The News International report.

The participants in the meeting condemned the delay in Senate polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and called it the tarnishing of democracy through incomplete houses and the criminal assistance of the Election Commission to nullify the right to vote of the people.

The PTI's core committee criticised the harassment of judges of the higher judiciary through dubious letters. It called for exemplary action against those responsible for the harassment of the judges.

It reiterated the demand for the formation of a full court on the letter of six judges of the Islamabad High Court, live telecast of court proceedings and holding of judicial convention. It called for the early disposal of election petitions from the Election Commission and tribunals set up by it.

The PTI's core committee called on the electoral watchdog to restore the electoral symbol of the party and stated that there was no legal justification for the non-restoration of the electoral symbol as it had submitted all the details regarding the intra-party polls. (ANI)

