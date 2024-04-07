Every year, the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Rwandan Genocide is observed on April 7 around the world. The day commemorates the horrific genocide that occurred in Rwanda in 1994, during which an estimated 800,000 people, predominantly Tutsis, and others, were brutally killed in just 100 days. As per historical records, the genocide was fuelled by longstanding ethnic tensions between the Hutu majority and the Tutsi minority. This led to significant discussion on issues of humanitarian efforts and the responsibilities of the international community to protect vulnerable populations. In this article, let’s know more about the history and significance of the day. Rwanda: From Colonialism to Genocide.

International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Rwandan Genocide 2024 Date

International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Rwandan Genocide 2024 will be observed on Sunday, April 7.

International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Rwandan Genocide History

The International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Rwandan Genocide was recognized as an international observance by the United Nations on April 7, 2004. Following the establishment of the day, commemorative events for the Rwandan genocide were held in several major cities, including Kigali, Rwanda; New York City, United States; Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania; and Geneva, Switzerland. International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of This Crime.

The Rwandan genocide, also known as the genocide against the Tutsi, occurred between April 7 and July 15, 1994, during the Rwandan Civil War. During this period of around 100 days, members of the Tutsi minority ethnic group, as well as some moderate Hutu and Twa, were killed by armed Hutu militias. Although the Constitution of Rwanda states that more than 1 million people perished in the genocide, the actual number of fatalities is unclear, and some estimates suggest that the real number killed was likely lower.

Significance of The Day

The International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Rwandan Genocide serves as an annual reminder of the atrocities committed and the importance of preventing such horrors from happening again. It is also a time to remember the victims and to support survivors in their ongoing journey towards healing and reconciliation.

