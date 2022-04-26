Islamabad [Pakistan], April 26 (ANI): Wealth of Farah Khan, a close friend of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, grew exponentially during the PTI government and does not match with the declared source of income, as per the reports.

The reports reveal that Farhat Shahzadi also known as Farah Khan and her husband Ahsan Iqbal Jameel exchanged millions of rupees' gifts and loans during the Imran Khan government, reported The New International.

This comes at a time when Farah Khan left Pakistan for Dubai amid corruption allegations and Imran Khan in a recent presser ducked a question about his relationship with Farah and simply walked away.

Both husband and wife are the alleged beneficiaries of the whitening of the black money scheme during the PTI government. They had declared Rs 328.7 million and Rs 20 million respectively under the Tax Amnesty Scheme 2019.

The corruption saga is not limited to Farah and her husband. The assets of Farah Khan's family, including her husband, her sister, and her father-in-law, also grew rapidly within a year after the Imran Khan government came into power.

Farah's sister Musarrat Khan also bought 15 residential plots in the LDA City in Lahore and three residential plots in DHA, Lahore.

She had received Rs 84 million in foreign remittances in two years despite having no declared assets/business abroad. Musarrat Khan told News International that her assets had been declared with the tax authorities and all her sources of income were legitimate.

Apart from that, the investigation by the media outlet unveils that Farah Khan's father-in-law Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, who publically disassociates himself from Farah Khan and Ahsan Jameel, was also a beneficiary of their growing fortune.

Earlier a photograph of Farah Khan seen on a flight with a handbag that is claimed to costs USD 90,000, had gone viral on social media.

According to reports in local Pakistan media, PMLN leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail alleged that the handbag was worth USD 90,000 (Rs16.5 million). (ANI)

