Sindh [Pakistan], September 21 (ANI): The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has strongly condemned the abduction of two Sindhi activists, Saeed Tweeno and his younger brother, Dilbar Tweeno, allegedly by Pakistani state intelligence agencies in a late-night raid.

JSFM has shared a press release on X, in which Sohail Abro, the chairman of JSFM, stated that the incident took place at around 3:00 AM when security forces raided the Tweeno residence. During the operation, the family was reportedly harassed, the house was vandalised, and mobile phones, along with other belongings, were confiscated before they took away both the activists.

"This brutal act reflects the deepening crisis of human rights violations in Sindh," Abro said, accusing the state of systematically targeting political and national activists through enforced disappearances. He stated that such actions represent a blatant violation of human rights and the subjugation of Sindhi political voices.

The JSFM urged the United Nations, international human rights organisations, and media across the globe to take affirmative actions against what it described as "atrocities" in Sindh. JSFM stated that the lives of the abducted individuals, along with the other missing activists, are in extreme danger.

"Enforced disappearances have become a grim and routine reality in Sindh, and silence from the global community only emboldens the perpetrators," the statement read. JSFM appealed for the immediate acquittal of Saeed and Dilbar Tweeno, as well as all other forcibly disappeared activists in the region.

Human rights groups have long criticised Pakistan for its record on enforced disappearances, particularly in regions such as Sindh and Balochistan, where nationalist movements have been active. Activists argue that the use of intimidation, harassment, and abductions by state agencies has stifled political dissent and left families in anguish. By highlighting the Tweeno brothers' case, the JSFM is seeking to amplify international attention on the inhumanity of the Pakistani state. (ANI)

