New York, September 21: A 45-year-old tech entrepreneur plunged 3,000 feet to his death while descending from Mount Shasta in northern California last week. Matias Augusto Travizano, the co-founder and former CEO of San Francisco-based data analytics firm GranData, successfully summited the 14,162-foot mountain on September 12.

According to the New York Post, Matias Augusto Travizano (45) tragically fell to his death while descending Mount Shasta after reaching its 14,162-foot summit on September 12. Travizano, the CEO of data analytics firm GranData, had been hiking down the Clear Creek Trail, one of the mountain’s less technical routes, when he reportedly veered off course and ended up on the dangerous Wintun Glacier. Who Was Chandram Yegapagol? All About MD and CEO of IAST Software Solutions Who Was Crushed to Death Along With His Family in Bengaluru Road Accident.

Who was Matias Augusto Travizano?

Matias Augusto Travizano, a trained physicist and entrepreneur, founded and served as CEO of GranData, a data analytics company based in San Francisco. In 2024, he was appointed as a government adviser in Argentina by President Javier Milei and played a key role in organising the politician’s first tour of Silicon Valley.

As per the report, Travizano was not alone. He had joined two other hikers, strangers they met during the climb, for the descent. In an attempt to navigate the icy glacier, the trio tried sliding down to safer ground. Travizano lost control during the manoeuvre and plummeted roughly 300 feet, crashing into a boulder. Darshan Mehta Dies: Former MD and CEO of Reliance Brands Limited Passes Away in Hyderabad.

Witnesses told officials that he regained consciousness about 10 minutes after the initial fall. However, while trying to move again, he reportedly slipped a second time, this fall proving fatal as he tumbled out of sight off another ledge. His body was later located at the base of the glacier by a California Highway Patrol helicopter unit.

Mount Shasta, a prominent peak in Northern California’s Cascade Range, attracts climbers from around the world, but it has also been the site of several deadly incidents, particularly among those who underestimate the mountain’s rapidly changing conditions and challenging terrain.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2025 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).