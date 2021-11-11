Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): Dengue cases continue to rise in Pakistan's capital Islamabad as the total number of cases of the mosquito-borne disease reached 4,247 in the current season here on Thursday.

The District Health Officer confirmed that the federal capital witnessed 48 new dengue fever cases in the past 24 hours, reported ARY News.

Also Read | Thomas West, US Special Representative to Afghanistan, to Meet Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi in Pakistan.

So far, Islamabad has reported 2,422 infections in rural and 1,824 in urban areas. And 19 people have died due to the disease.

Apart from the federal capital, dengue cases are also rising in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh at an alarming rate.

Also Read | Yemen’s Houthi Militia Claim Responsibility for Ballistic Missile Attack on Saudi Military Base.

According to the World Health Organisation, dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)