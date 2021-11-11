Sanaa, November11: Yemen's Houthi militia claimed that they launched three ballistic missiles at a military base in southern Saudi Arabia. "Three ballistic missiles hit the first Regiment in Dhahran Aljanob city in Saudi southern region of Asir, killing dozens of Saudi soldiers, including the regiment commander," Xinhua news agency quoted Houthi military Spokesman Yehya Sarea as saying in a statement.

Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported earlier on Wednesday that "the Saudi forces intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia from Yemen towards the Asir region". Also, the spokesman of the Yemeni Houthi militia claimed other four ballistic missile attacks on three Yemeni government military bases inside Yemen. Yemen: Missile and Drone Attack on Al-Anad Military Air Base Kills 5 Govt Troops.

Two ballistic missiles hit a military base in Taiz province and two other missiles hit two bases in Marib province. Cross-border missile and drone attacks by the Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi militia on the Saudi cities have escalated since February when the group began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib. Syria Reports Israeli Missile Attack Near Capital, Damascus.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa. The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2021 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).