New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Pakistan's provocative and escalatory actions on Thursday night were targeted at Indian cities and civilian infrastructure in addition to some military targets and the Indian Armed Forces responded "proportionately, adequately, and responsibly", Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Friday.

Addressing a joint press conference, Misri said Pakistan is making preposterous and outrageous claims instead of owning up its attacks on civilian areas and religious places.

"The provocative and escalatory actions that were taken by Pakistan last night were targeted at Indian cities and civilian infrastructure, in addition to some military targets. The Indian Armed Forces responded proportionately, adequately, and responsibly," Misri said.

He said it is nothing but a desperate attempt by Pakistan to disown its acts of aggression.

Misri said India's steadfast unity in itself is a challenge to Pakistan. "What I want to underline is that the official and blatantly farcical denial of these attacks that Pakistan carried out by the Pakistani State machinery is yet another example of their duplicity, and the new depths that they are plumbing in their quest for disinformation. Instead of owning up to these attacks, Pakistan made the preposterous and outrageous claim that it was the Indian Armed Forces and the Indian Air Force that was targeting cities like Amritsar and trying to put the blame on Pakistan," he said.

"This is nothing but a desperate attempt by Pakistan to disown its acts of aggression. But it is also true to type in its effort to deceive and mislead the world. It will not succeed. The Gurdwara in Poonch in particular was attacked by Pakistan and some local members of the Sikh community, including Ragi of the Gurdwara, lost their lives in this incident as I shared yesterday. In addition, that we would attack our own cities is the kind of deranged fantasy that only the Pakistani State can come up with. Perhaps they do it because they are well-versed in such action, as their history would show," he added.

He also referred to disinformation coming from Pakistan about India targeting the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara through a drone attack.

"This is again yet another blatant lie, and part of Pakistan's disinformation campaign. As we saw in the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan is again trying desperately to impart a communal hue to the situation with an intention to create discord. Again, we are not surprised. India's steadfast unity in itself is a challenge to Pakistan," he said. (ANI)

