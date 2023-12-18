Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Karachi, Dec 18 (PTI) Pakistan's former caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti, a senior leader from the restive Balochistan province, on Monday joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), just days after he resigned from office.

"Respected leader Asif Ali Zardari came to Turbat and directed me to join the PPP,” Bugti told the party's workers convention in Turbat city in Balochistan province in the presence of the PPP co-chairman and other leaders, according to Geo News.

Also Read | At Least 110 People, Including Women and Children, Killed in Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza.

He expressed happiness to be entering into the February 8 general elections with PPP's support.

The PPP is headed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan's former foreign minister.

Also Read | Berlin Zoo Sends First Giant Pandas Pit and Paule Born in Germany to China (Watch Video).

Bugti hoped that peace would be restored in the troubled Balochistan under the leadership of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

In a bid to provide better healthcare facilities to the local people, he urged the ex-president to build a state-of-the-art hospital in Turbat, similar to that in Sukkur.

"Will make the PPP a progressive party under your leadership,” he promised to Zardari.

The PPP is the party that would challenge the narrative against Pakistan, the former interior minister added.

Before joining the PPP, Bugti was connected with the Balochistan Awami Party.

Earlier, reports in mainstream media claimed that Bugti had tendered his resignation to contest the upcoming general elections on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ticket.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)