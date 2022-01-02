Islamabad [Pakistan], January 2 (ANI): Pakistan's far-right Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has called for the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation saying that there are mafias all over the country, and 2022 will be the last year of the ruling government.

Addressing a public rally in Islamabad, JI chief announced an anti-government movement and said that Pakistan's central bank is no longer in its control, rather it has been subordinated to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), The Express Tribune reported.

He called on called for State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir's resignation, saying if he is not removed, "we can besiege SBP".

The JI chief pointed out the "failures" of the government, ranging from Pakistan's retention on the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) 'grey list' to the introduction of a 'mini-budget'.

He suggested a nexus between the government and the opposition, saying that the latter facilitated the former's moves instead of talking about the public's problems, the Pakistani publication reported.

He asked Imran Khan to tell the nation how many houses did his government build-out of the five million houses promised by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said that the incumbent government's schemes are the same as its predecessors. He asked how can those who came to power through the support of the establishment undermine it now, The Express Tribune reported.

He said that the government has mortgaged the country's economy. "Today, the situation is that 27 million youngsters are unemployed and there is no welfare, while retired judges and generals have been rewarded with government jobs," he added. (ANI)

