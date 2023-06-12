Islamabad, Jun 12 (PTI) Pakistan's National Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution demanding speedy action against a political party involved in the May 9 violence and its leader under the stringent Army Act, in another blow to former prime minister Imran Khan and his party.

The resolution - presented by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif – was approved by a majority vote in the lower house, the National Assembly's official handle tweeted.

According to the resolution, a political party and its leaders crossed all limits on May 9, launching attacks on military installations, causing irreparable damage to state institutions and the country. Therefore, the resolution, without naming Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, demanded that action be taken against all such elements in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

There should be no delay in taking action against the culprits, it said, adding that even the party's workers and leaders were distancing themselves from the May 9 violence.

The resolution also stated that no violation of human rights took place during the action taken against the miscreants and criminals.

It added that the military has the authority to take action in response to attacks on military installations worldwide, and all individuals involved should be punished under the Pakistan Army Act of 1952 for their actions.

Speaking in the House, Defence Minister Asif said that no new laws are being created against the culprits of May 9.

"We have not created any new law; rather, these laws already exist. Where there is terrorism, cases will be dealt with under anti-terrorism laws,” he said.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after the arrest of Khan by paramilitary Rangers in Islamabad. His party workers vandalised over 20 military installations and government buildings, including the Lahore Corps Commander House, Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time. Khan was later released on bail.

The violence elicited a strong reaction from the government and military with vows of taking action against the culprits, leading to an ongoing crackdown against those involved.

Law enforcement agencies have arrested over 10,000 workers of Khan's Pakistan party across Pakistan, 4,000 of them from Punjab province.

The Punjab Home Department has constituted 10 different joint investigation teams to probe into the attacks and violent protests on May 9, which the army dubbed "Black Day".

Khan, 70, the chairman of PTI, is facing more than 100 cases across the country.

