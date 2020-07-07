Lahore, Jul 7 (PTI) Pakistan's law enforcement agencies have arrested three Islamic State militants from the country's Punjab province where they were collecting funds for the dreaded terrorist group in Punjab province.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police said in a statement that an intelligence-based operation was conducted in Daska, Sialkot, some 125kms from Lahore on Monday.

”The CTD Team Gujranwala got credible information that three terrorists belonging to proscribed organisation Daesh (ISIS) were present in Tehsil Daska, District Sialkot and collecting funds for their organisation Daesh/ISIS. CTD Team raided the place and arrested them,” the CTD statement says.

The terrorists have been identified as Ahmed Idrees, Azam Ali and Mazhar Mukhtar.

Cash for terror financing, receipt book and receipts of funds have been recovered from them. They have been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

Over a month ago, the CTD shot dead four “dangerous” terrorists of Islamic State (ISIS) in a shootout in Bahawalpur, some 400kms from Lahore.

The Pakistani government denies presence of ISIS on its soil but often its security agencies nab terrorists of this banned militant group from different parts of the country mostly in Punjab.

