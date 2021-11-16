Karachi [Pakistan], November 16 (ANI): Pakistan's Sindh province is facing a surge in dengue cases as the province has reported 805 fresh dengue cases in the first 15 days of November amid the new wave of breakbone fever, reported local media.

Karachi, with 507 dengue cases, tops the chart across Sindh. Its central district makes for the highest number of cases that is 146, ARY News reported citing the health department said.

The publication further said that with 134 breakbone fever cases caused by dengue mosquitoes, district east of Karachi trails, and is followed with Korangi that stands third with 124 cases.

Meanwhile, Punjab has reported a drop in the number of dengue cases as the province reported 103 new cases of mosquito-borne viral infection in the last 24 hours.

So far the province has reported 21,507 dengue fever cases, out of which 15,732 were reported in Lahore only, according to the secretary of primary and secondary health Punjab. Moreover, 93 people have lost their lives fighting a viral infection, according to ARY News. (ANI)

