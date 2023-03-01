Islamabad, Mar 1 (PTI) Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq on Wednesday resigned from his post, citing personal reasons.

“After serving close to three years as Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan, I have requested the government that the time has come for me to move on and focus on my personal pursuits - family, books, and agriculture/environment,” he tweeted.

Also Read | Detroit: Repeated Sex Offender Covicted for Sending Sexually Explicit Texts to Minor.

His resignation comes a week after he travelled to Kabul as part of a high-level delegation led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and comprising ISI chief Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, Foreign Secretary Asad Majid and Pakistan's chargé d'affaires in Afghanistan Obaid Nizamani.

Sadiq expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other stakeholders for their unwavering support during his tenure as the special representative.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Spain: Adopted Pitbull Mauls Elderly Woman to Death in Her Own Home in Valencia.

He also acknowledged the efforts of his colleagues, who worked tirelessly to improve the relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"I deeply appreciate the hard work of many of my colleagues who spent long hours to make the Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship work," he further said.

Sadiq was a career diplomat who served as Pakistan's ambassador to Kabul from 2008 to 2014, during which he played a pivotal role in removing mistrust between non-Pashtun parties in Afghanistan.

Being a Pashtun from the Swabi area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sadiq is believed to be instrumental in Pakistan's efforts to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table in 2018, following a request from former US President Donald Trump.

His resignation comes when relations between the Afghan Taliban's interim government and Pakistan are in the doldrums due to the lukewarm response by the former to help Islamabad tackle the threat posed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in violence since peace talks between the TTP and the government began to falter last year. The TTP formally ended the ceasefire on November 28 and since then 58 attacks have been claimed by the group in which 170 people died.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)