Islamabad [Pakistan], November 13 (ANI): The alliance of major opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday slammed the Imran Khan government for its "incompetency" and vowed to make all the efforts to remove the Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf from power.

The remarks were made by PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman while addressing an anti-government rally at Karachi's Regal Chowk, Express Tribune reported.

"If we do not push the 'illegitimate' rulers in the Arabian Sea anytime soon, then the survival of the country will be in danger," Rehman said during the rally.

The rally was organised under the umbrella of PDM, a joint opposition alliance against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan for its 'anti-people policies' and rising inflation in Pakistan, Express Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, PDM leaders including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mehmood Khan Ackakzai and several others also addressed the rally.

Fazl, who is also the Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, said all segments of society including businessmen, traders, salaried class, labourers and others are disappointed with the policies of the Imran Khan government.

"Politicians are the hope of the nation. If we do not play our role today, the nation will not forgive us," he said, adding that the PDM is fighting for the survival of the country.

Rehman also asked state intuitions to review their "mistakes" and seek an apology from the nation. He said the PDM movement will soon restore the rule of genuine representatives of the nation, Express Tribune reported.

The rally came days after PDM had announced to launch the 'Mehngai' march in provincial capitals before going ahead with a long march towards Islamabad, ARY News reported citing sources.

The opposition alliance had informed that the rallies against the government over rising inflation would be held in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore and Peshawar. (ANI)

